Chicken Enchiladas

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 enchilada and 1/2 cup lettuce)
March 2016

Unlike other fried, greasy Mexican dishes, these baked enchiladas are low in saturated fat. Choosing fat-free cheese will spare your even more fat but still provide calcium.

Ingredients

  • 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped onion
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 3 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
  • 3 (10-ounce) cans enchilada sauce, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup diced tomato
  • 1/3 cup sliced ripe olives
  • 4 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 272
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 9.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 24.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 59mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 597mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Wrap tortillas in aluminum foil; bake at 350° for 15 minutes. While tortillas bake, coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion, cilantro, and jalapeño; sauté until onion is tender. Add chicken and 1 can enchilada sauce; cook 5 minutes.

Step 3

Spoon chicken mixture evenly down centers of tortillas. Roll up tortillas; place, seam sides down, in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Heat remaining 2 cans enchilada sauce in a saucepan; pour over enchiladas, and top with cheese. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until enchiladas are thoroughly heated and cheese melts. Sprinkle evenly with tomato and olives. Serve over lettuce.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

