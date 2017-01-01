Cheesy Squash Casserole

Enjoy all the flavor of savory squash casserole without the guilt! Reviewer Kim writes, "We used this in place of my mother's classic squash casserole for Christmas dinner and it was excellent! Tasted very similar to her much higher-fat recipe, and even she had to admit that it was very good."

Naturally low in calories and high in vitamin C, potassium, and carotenes, summer squash is still the star in this casserole. We’ve cut the fat, but not the flavor, by making a creamy white sauce with skim milk and using reduced fat cheddar cheese. Pre-toasting the breadcrumbs ensures a crunchy topping without the traditional addition of butter.