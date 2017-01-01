- Calories per serving 95
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 3.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 2.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 277mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Cheesy Squash Casserole
Enjoy all the flavor of savory squash casserole without the guilt! Reviewer Kim writes, "We used this in place of my mother's classic squash casserole for Christmas dinner and it was excellent! Tasted very similar to her much higher-fat recipe, and even she had to admit that it was very good."
Naturally low in calories and high in vitamin C, potassium, and carotenes, summer squash is still the star in this casserole. We’ve cut the fat, but not the flavor, by making a creamy white sauce with skim milk and using reduced fat cheddar cheese. Pre-toasting the breadcrumbs ensures a crunchy topping without the traditional addition of butter.
How to Make It
Cook squash and onion in a small amount of boiling water 10 to 12 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Drain; set aside.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Melt margarine in a medium, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Gradually add milk; cook, stirring constantly, until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat; add cheese, salt, and pepper, stirring until cheese melts. Add squash mixture; stir well.
Spoon squash mixture into a shallow 1 1/2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle squash mixture evenly with breadcrumbs. Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes or until mixture is thoroughly heated.