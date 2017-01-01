- Calories per serving 395
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 8.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 36g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45.3g
- Fiber per serving 3.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 1.9mg
- Sodium per serving 934mg
- Calcium per serving 417mg
Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti
You can cover and refrigerate the casserole overnight, and sprinkle with cheese before baking. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes until bubbly.
Serve this mouth-watering pasta dish that's rich in calcium and protein. For a healthier alternative, choose whole-wheat pasta and fat-free cheese.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350º.
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain.
Coat a nonstick skillet with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion and garlic; sauté 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, seasoning, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Stir in 1 cup cheese, cooked spaghetti, and chicken. Spoon into a 3-quart casserole coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake at 350º for 15 minutes.