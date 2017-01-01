Cashew Chicken

6 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup chicken mixture and 1/2 cup rice)
March 2016

At last–a stir-fry recipe that’s not loaded with MSG and other high-sodium ingredients. The vibrant flavor in this chicken dish comes from mandarin oranges, green onions, low-sodium soy sauce and fresh ginger. See our collection of Low-Sodium Recipes for more ways to reduce sodium in your diet.

Nuts are high in fat, but those fats are usually heart-healthy unsaturated fats. Cashews have less fat than other nuts, and 75% of that fat is unsaturated. Try to get mandarin oranges canned with water to cut out extra sugar.

  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch, divided
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped cashews
  • 1 (8-ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained
  • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper (about 1 large)
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions (about 2)
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges in light syrup, drained
  • 3 cups hot cooked brown rice

  • Calories per serving 311
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 5.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 22.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42.8g
  • Fiber per serving 1.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 275mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

Combine chicken strips, orange juice, and 1 teaspoon cornstarch in a medium bowl; cover and chill 1 hour.

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add cashews; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Remove from pan; set aside. Add chicken mixture to pan. Cook, uncovered, over medium-high heat 8 minutes or until chicken is lightly browned, stirring constantly. Add water chestnuts and next 3 ingredients; cook 5 minutes.

Combine broth, soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon cornstarch; add to chicken mixture. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in oranges. Spoon chicken mixture over rice, and sprinkle with cashews. Serve immediately.

