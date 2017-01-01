- Calories per serving 93
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 0.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 50mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Cantaloupe Sherbet
This easy 5-ingredient melon sherbet is a great way to transform fresh cantaloupe into a low-sugar frozen dessert.
You probably won't find this sherbet flavor at any ice cream parlor. Try this vitamin-C rich canteloupe recipe and enjoy a guilt-free summer treat.
How to Make It
Combine cantaloupe, sweetener, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl.
Sprinkle gelatin over cold water in a small saucepan; let stand 1 minute. Cook over low heat, stirring until gelatin dissolves, about 4 minutes. Add to cantaloupe mixture, stirring well. Add yogurt, stirring until smooth.
Pour mixture into an 8-inch square pan; freeze until almost firm.
Transfer mixture to a large bowl; beat with a mixer at high speed until fluffy. Spoon mixture back into pan; freeze until firm.
Scoop into 5 individual serving dishes to serve. Garnish each serving with a cantaloupe wedge, if desired (cantaloupe wedge not included in analysis).
