- Calories per serving 108
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20.2g
- Fiber per serving 2.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 109mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Cabbage-Pineapple Slaw
Enjoy a healthier version of cole slaw with this low-fat recipe. Choose fat-free mayonnaise to cut out almost all the fat and still keep the flavor.
How to Make It
Step 1
Drain pineapple, reserving 3 tablespoons juice. Combine drained pineapple, shredded cabbage, and next 3 ingredients in a large bowl.
Step 2
Combine reserved pineapple juice and mayonnaise; add to cabbage mixture, tossing gently. Cover and chill.
Step 3
To serve, spoon mixture into a cabbage leaf-lined bowl, and garnish with apple slices, if desired (cabbage leaves and apple slices not included in analysis).
Step 4
Tip: This tasty chilled salad is a cross between Waldorf salad and coleslaw.
