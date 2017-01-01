- Calories per serving 142
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 5.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20.3g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 145mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Blueberry Muffins
This might be a diabetic recipe but these blueberry muffins have lost none of their flavor. A sweet breakfast treat or snack anyone would love.
Making your own muffins is a good way to side step the extra fat and calories that store-bought muffins have. Serve these breakfast treats warmed with a thin layer of SmartBalance buttery spread for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
Combine first 6 ingredients in a medium bowl; add blueberries, and toss to coat. Make a well in center of flour mixture. Combine milk and next 5 ingredients; add to flour mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened.
Spoon batter into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray, filling two-thirds full. Bake at 400° for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden. Remove muffins from pans immediately, and cool on wire racks.
