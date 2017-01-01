- Calories per serving 262
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 6.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 24.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 84mg
- Iron per serving 2.3mg
- Sodium per serving 809mg
- Calcium per serving 64mg
Blue Cheese Veal Chops
Photo: Oxmoor House
Add some flavor to your veal chops with the sharp taste of blue cheese. Choose instant whole-grain rice for heart-healthy fiber.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat broiler.
Step 2
Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan.
Step 3
Combine 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper, and paprika in a small bowl. Sprinkle both sides of chops with seasoning mixture. Place chops on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray, and broil 6 to 7 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.
Step 4
Add rice to boiling water; remove from heat, cover, and let stand 5 minutes. Stir in turmeric, 1/4 teaspoon salt, artichokes, and green onions.
Step 5
Combine blue cheese and yogurt spread in a small bowl; spoon over veal chops. Broil chops and blue cheese 20 seconds or until cheese melts. Serve chops over rice mixture.
