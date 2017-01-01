Blackened Chicken Salad with Tomato Chutney

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups greens, 3 ounces chicken, and 1/4 cup chutney)
Health.com
March 2016

Instead of heading out to dinner, make a restaurant-worthy main dish salad at home. Store-bought tomato chutney and olive oil vinaigrette combine to make a tangy dressing that perfectly complements the blackened steak seasoning on the chicken. Save leftover chicken for easy grab-and-go sandwiches later in the week.

You don't have to eat steak to enjoy some beef flavor. The blackened steak seasoning gives your chicken a gret flavor, and chicken is lower in saturated fat than steak.

Ingredients

  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 2 teaspoons blackened steak seasoning (such as Paul Prudhomme's)
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (10-ounce) package romaine salad greens
  • 1 cup sliced salad cucumber (about 1 small)
  • 1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper (about 1 small)
  • 1/3 cup reduced-fat olive oil vinaigrette
  1 cup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 247
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
  • Fat per serving 5.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 28.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21.4g
  • Fiber per serving 4.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 2.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 553mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sprinkle chicken with blackened steak seasoning. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat chicken with cooking spray; add to pan. Cook 6 minutes on each side or until done.

Step 2

Combine salad greens and next 3 ingredients; toss well. Spoon greens mixture onto each of 4 plates. Slice chicken diagonally into thin strips. Arrange chicken over salads. Spoon chutney over chicken.

