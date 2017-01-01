Black Forest Trifle

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
12 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Make a reduced-sugar trifle using sugar-free chocolate cake, sugar-free pudding, frozen cherries, and whipped topping.  This classic make-ahead layered dessert is ideal for entertaining when you have guests that need to reduce their intake of sugar.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) package chocolate sugar-free, low-fat cake mix (such as Sweet 'N Low)
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1 (1-ounce) package chocolate sugar-free, fat-free instant pudding mix
  • 2 cups fat-free milk
  • 1 (16-ounce) package frozen no-sugar-added pitted cherries
  • 2 or 3 drops of red food coloring
  • 2 cups fat-free frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • Sugar-free chocolate curls (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 132
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 1.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28.1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 151mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Prepare cake mix according to package directions, using 3/4 cup water. Let cake cool in pan; remove from pan, and cut into cubes.

Step 3

Prepare pudding mix according to package directions, using 2 cups fat-free milk; chill at least 30 minutes.

Step 4

Thaw cherries, reserving 1/4 cup juice. Combine cherries, juice, and food coloring.

Step 5

Place half of cake cubes in a 3-quart trifle bowl. Spoon half of cherries over cake; spread 1 cup pudding over cherries, and top with half of whipped topping. Repeat layers. Garnish with chocolate curls, if desired (chocolate curls not included in analysis). Cover and chill at least 8 hours.

