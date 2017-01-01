Black Forest Trifle

Prepare cake mix according to package directions, using 3/4 cup water. Let cake cool in pan; remove from pan, and cut into cubes.

Prepare pudding mix according to package directions, using 2 cups fat-free milk; chill at least 30 minutes.

Place half of cake cubes in a 3-quart trifle bowl. Spoon half of cherries over cake; spread 1 cup pudding over cherries, and top with half of whipped topping. Repeat layers. Garnish with chocolate curls, if desired (chocolate curls not included in analysis). Cover and chill at least 8 hours.