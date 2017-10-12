- Calories per serving 295
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 7.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 18.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37.8g
- Fiber per serving 2.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 26mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 387mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Black Bean Lasagna Rolls
Stuffing these lasagna roll-ups with black beans means you get more filling fiber and can use less cheese for a more nutritious dish. Using low-fat cheese is another way to make this a lighter take on classic lasagna. Green chiles and chili powder add extra flavor to this perfect weeknight dinner. Follow along as we make black bean lasagna rolls.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain well.
Combine cheeses and next 3 ingredients, stirring well. Spread cheese mixture over 1 side of each noodle. Spoon black beans evenly over cheese mixture. Roll up noodles, jelly-roll fashion, beginning at narrow ends.
Place lasagna rolls, seam sides down, in an 11- x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cover and bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
To serve, spoon salsa evenly over rolls, and garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.
