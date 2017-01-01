Black Bean and Poblano Tortilla Wraps

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 wrap and 2 tablespoons sour cream mixture)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 12 minutes.

Serve these quick and easy wraps as a hearty snack or for lunch. The avocados in this dish are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and vitamin E. For a boost of protein, add whole grain rice to the black beans.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup ripe diced peeled avocado (about 1)
  • 1/2 poblano chile, finely chopped (about 1/3 cup)
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 1 large lime)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 298
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 38%
  • Fat per serving 12.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 9.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40.3g
  • Fiber per serving 5.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 2.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 606mg
  • Calcium per serving 177mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine sour cream and cumin in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.

Step 2

Combine beans and next 6 ingredients in a bowl. Spoon equal amounts of black bean mixture down center of each tortilla. Roll up, cut in half, and secure with wooden picks if necessary. Serve with sour cream mixture.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

