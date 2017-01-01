BBQ Pork Sandwiches

Prep Time
7 Mins
Cook Time
8 Hours
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 bun and about 2/3 cup pork mixture)
Health.com
March 2016

Add some color to this sandwich with romain lettuce and tomatoes. Not only will the lettuce add a crunch to your bite, it is a good source of vitamin C and fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, divided
  • 1 cup chopped onion (about 1 large)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Mexican seasoning
  • 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons molasses
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
  • 3/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (2-pound) boneless pork loin roast
  • 8 (2 1/4-ounce) whole wheat hamburger buns

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 398
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 8.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 33.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49.7g
  • Fiber per serving 4.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 67mg
  • Iron per serving 4.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 726mg
  • Calcium per serving 109mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine 3 tablespoons brown sugar, onion, and next 6 ingredients in a 3 1/2-quart electric slow cooker; stir well. Combine remaining tablespoon brown sugar, pepper, and salt; rub pork roast with sugar mixture. Cut pork roast into 4 large pieces; add to slow cooker, turning to coat with sauce. Cover with lid; cook on high-heat setting 1 hour.

Step 2

Reduce heat setting to low; cook 7 hours or until pork roast is tender. Remove pork roast from slow cooker, reserving sauce in cooker.

Step 3

Shred pork roast with 2 forks. Return shredded pork to slow cooker, and stir well to coat with sauce. Spoon 2/3 cup pork mixture on bottom half of each bun, using a slotted spoon. Cover with tops of buns.

