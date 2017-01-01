- Calories per serving 301
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 14.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37.1g
- Fiber per serving 2.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Iron per serving 2.1mg
- Sodium per serving 745mg
- Calcium per serving 81mg
Bacon-Tomato Linguine
If you can't find a package of cooked bacon pieces, buy a package of precooked bacon, and chop 8 slices.
For a healthier alternative, choose whole-grain pasta and turkey bacon, which is lower in saturated fat. Add more of your favorite vegetables like spinach and broccoli.
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes. Add bacon bits; sauté 2 minutes. Add tomato, garlic, and oregano; sauté 30 seconds. Remove from heat.
Add pasta, reserved pasta water, salt, and pepper. Stir well, and cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated and liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 3 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese.