Asparagus-Parmesan Pita Rounds

Most any cheese will work in this recipe. Blue cheese and mozzarella are especially good options.

These individual pizzas are topped with a tasty duo of fresh asparagus spears and sliced plum tomatoes, which are both full of vitamins and heart-healthy antioxidants. Using a small amount of richly flavored Parmesan keeps saturated fat to a minimum—or try adding your own special touch with other bold cheeses such as blue or feta. Make sure to choose whole-grain pitas for an extra fiber boost.