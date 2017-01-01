Asparagus-Parmesan Pita Rounds

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
9 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 pita)
Health.com
March 2016

Most any cheese will work in this recipe. Blue cheese and mozzarella are especially good options.

These individual pizzas are topped with a tasty duo of fresh asparagus spears and sliced plum tomatoes, which are both full of vitamins and heart-healthy antioxidants. Using a small amount of richly flavored Parmesan keeps saturated fat to a minimum—or try adding your own special touch with other bold cheeses such as blue or feta. Make sure to choose whole-grain pitas for an extra fiber boost.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (2-inch) sliced asparagus (about 1 pound)
  • 2 teaspoons extravirgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 (6-inch) pitas
  • 3 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced (about 1/2 pound)
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons preshredded Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 245
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 5.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 10.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 3.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 2.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 601mg
  • Calcium per serving 177mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven 450°.

Step 2

Steam asparagus, covered, 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Rinse with cold water; drain.

Step 3

Combine oil and garlic. Brush over pitas. Arrange tomato slices and asparagus on pitas. Sprinkle with basil, pepper, and salt. Top evenly with Parmesan cheese. Bake at 450º for 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are golden.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

