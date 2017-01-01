- Calories per serving 245
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 5.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 10.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 3.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 2.7mg
- Sodium per serving 601mg
- Calcium per serving 177mg
Asparagus-Parmesan Pita Rounds
Most any cheese will work in this recipe. Blue cheese and mozzarella are especially good options.
These individual pizzas are topped with a tasty duo of fresh asparagus spears and sliced plum tomatoes, which are both full of vitamins and heart-healthy antioxidants. Using a small amount of richly flavored Parmesan keeps saturated fat to a minimum—or try adding your own special touch with other bold cheeses such as blue or feta. Make sure to choose whole-grain pitas for an extra fiber boost.
How to Make It
Preheat oven 450°.
Steam asparagus, covered, 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Rinse with cold water; drain.
Combine oil and garlic. Brush over pitas. Arrange tomato slices and asparagus on pitas. Sprinkle with basil, pepper, and salt. Top evenly with Parmesan cheese. Bake at 450º for 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are golden.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers