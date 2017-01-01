Asian Spinach Salad

This superfast salad combines nutrient-rich spinach with crunchy ramen noodles, Asian veggies, and a light honey-ginger vinaigrette dressing.

A salad this flavorful and colorful works as as side or an entrée. Baby spinach, like other leafy greens, is a great source of heart-healthy folate. It also has iron, which is best absorbed when eaten with vitamin C, and bell peppers are the best source of vitamin C.