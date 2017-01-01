- Calories per serving 373
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 5.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 26.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 4.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 54mg
- Iron per serving 4.6mg
- Sodium per serving 656mg
- Calcium per serving 111mg
Asian Spinach Salad
Photo: Oxmoor House
This superfast salad combines nutrient-rich spinach with crunchy ramen noodles, Asian veggies, and a light honey-ginger vinaigrette dressing.
A salad this flavorful and colorful works as as side or an entrée. Baby spinach, like other leafy greens, is a great source of heart-healthy folate. It also has iron, which is best absorbed when eaten with vitamin C, and bell peppers are the best source of vitamin C.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Discard seasoning packet in package of noodles. Crumble noodles.
Step 2
Place 2 cups spinach on each of 4 plates. Top evenly with of noodles, chicken, and next 3 ingredients.
Step 3
Combine honey and remaining 3 ingredients, stirring with a whisk. Spoon about 2 1/2 tablespoons honey mixture over each salad.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers