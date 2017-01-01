- Calories per serving 169
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 490mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Artichoke Quiche
This quiche has a cheesy rice crust instead of a pastry crust, so not only is it a hearty meatless main dish, it’s also gluten free.
Artichokes are becoming more and more popular, and people add them to all sorts of things like pasta and pizza and dips. They're rich in folate, which helps keep the heart healthy and in potassium, which helps with muscle function.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine rice, 1/4 cup cheese, 1/4 cup egg substitute, dillweed, salt, and garlic; press into a 9-inch pieplate coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 5 minutes.
Arrange artichoke quarters on bottom of rice crust; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Combine remaining 1/2 cup egg substitute, milk, and next 3 ingredients; pour over cheese.
Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until set. Let stand 5 minutes; cut into wedges. Garnish with green onion strips, if desired.
