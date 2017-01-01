Apple-Sesame Chicken

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup rice, 1/2 of chicken mixture, 1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds)
March 2016

Try this stir-fry with an apple spin. For a more stir-fry flavor, mix the vegetables, apples and chicken with a low-sodium soy sauce. Serve over whole grain rice instead of white rice to get heart-healthy fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon reduced-calorie margarine
  • 2 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into thin strips
  • 3 cups fresh broccoli florets
  • 1 cup cubed Red Delicious apple (about 1 medium)
  • 3/4 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced celery
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 1/2 cups hot cooked long-grain rice
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 450
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 9.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 42g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49.7g
  • Fiber per serving 5.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 486mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Melt margarine in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; stir-fry 3 minutes. Add broccoli and next 6 ingredients; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring often.

Step 2

To serve, spoon 3/4 cup rice onto each plate; top evenly with chicken mixture. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

