- Calories per serving 74
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 1.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11.5g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 22mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 143mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Applesauce Pancakes
These diabetic-friendly pancakes are low in fat and easy to make. Serve with fresh fruit to make it more filling, or add fruit right into the batter. For a heart-healthy whole wheat option, use whole wheat flour.
How to Make It
Combine first 4 ingredients in a medium bowl; make a well in center of mixture. Combine buttermilk and next 3 ingredients. Add buttermilk mixture to dry ingredients, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened.
Heat a nonstick griddle or nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. For each pancake, pour 1/4 cup batter onto hot griddle, spreading to a 5-inch circle. Cook pancakes until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked; turn pancakes, and cook other side.
Serve with maple syrup and fresh fruit, if desired (syrup and fruit not included in analysis).
Tip: One tablespoon of sugar-free maple syrup has 8 calories and 3 grams of carbohydrate.
