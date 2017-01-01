Apple Slaw

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

This guilt-free side is sweetened with apples and even has fiber, to aid in digestion. Serve at your next picnic instead of fatty potato salad and wow the crowd.

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 7 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk until blended. Add cabbage and apple; toss well.

Step 2

Cover and chill thoroughly, tossing occasionally.

Step 3

Tip: If you want to add a little more tartness to this salad, you can make it with Granny Smith apples.

