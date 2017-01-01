- Calories per serving 360
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 43g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 337mg
- Calcium per serving 112mg
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad With Fresh Snap Peas
Seared tuna is served with salad greens, snap peas, and a homemade dressing. This dish is ready in 20 minutes, making it perfect for a weeknight meal.
How to Make It
Rub tuna steaks with 1 teaspoon olive oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Set aside.
For the dressing, combine lime juice, honey, remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, sesame oil, ginger, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt in a bowl; whisk to combine. Set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tuna; cook 3 minutes without disturbing. Turn and cook 2 minutes more or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer to a cutting board; slice into 1/2-inch-thick pieces.
Place 1 1/2 cups greens on each of 4 plates. Top each salad with 1/4 of the sliced tuna. Add even amounts of snap peas, scallions, and sesame seeds. Drizzle evenly with dressing.
*Choose ahi or yellowfin tuna over bluefin tuna: Recent reports have found unsafe levels of mercury in bluefin.