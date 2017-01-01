Seared Ahi Tuna Salad With Fresh Snap Peas

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 1/4 of salad)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

Seared tuna is served with salad greens, snap peas, and a homemade dressing. This dish is ready in 20 minutes, making it perfect for a weeknight meal.

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce) sushi-grade ahi or yellowfin tuna steaks*, about 1-inch thick
  • 3 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 plus 1/8 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 4 teaspoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 6 cups mixed salad greens
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 360
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 43g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 337mg
  • Calcium per serving 112mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Rub tuna steaks with 1 teaspoon olive oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 2

For the dressing, combine lime juice, honey, remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, sesame oil, ginger, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt in a bowl; whisk to combine. Set aside.

Step 3

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tuna; cook 3 minutes without disturbing. Turn and cook 2 minutes more or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer to a cutting board; slice into 1/2-inch-thick pieces.

Step 4

Place 1 1/2 cups greens on each of 4 plates. Top each salad with 1/4 of the sliced tuna. Add even amounts of snap peas, scallions, and sesame seeds. Drizzle evenly with dressing.

Step 5

*Choose ahi or yellowfin tuna over bluefin tuna: Recent reports have found unsafe levels of mercury in bluefin.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up