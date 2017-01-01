- Calories per serving 168
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 108mg
- Calcium per serving 60mg
Cherry Compote Over Goat Cheese
Yunhee Kim
This simple and healthy dessert features a round of goat cheese topped with a tangy sweet cherry compote.
How to Make It
Cook cherries and sugar over medium-high heat in a skillet, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle in vinegar and thyme; cook 1 minute. Slice goat cheese into 4 rounds; top with warm compote, or refrigerate compote, covered, up to 3 days.