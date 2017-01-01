Chocolate Chip Pavlovas With Raspberries and Apricots

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 pavlova)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 1 hour; Stand: 8 hours or overnight.

Ingredients

  • 3 large egg whites
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 teaspoons sugar, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
  • 3 apricots, pitted and thinly sliced
  • 6 ounces raspberries
  • 4 tablespoons fat-free vanilla yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 132
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 99mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 200°. Trace 4 (3-inch) circles onto 2 sheets of parchment paper (8 circles total), leaving 1 inch between. Place paper onto baking sheets.

Step 2

In a large bowl, beat egg whites with mixer on medium speed just until foamy. Increase speed to medium-high, add salt and cream of tartar, and beat until egg whites form soft peaks. Add 1/4 cup sugar, a tablespoon at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat just until stiff peaks form. Add vanilla. Fold in chocolate chips with a rubber spatula.

Step 3

Starting at the center, spoon meringue onto the circles, using 1/2 cup per circle. Use a spoon to press in center of each meringue to shape it into a nest.

Step 4

Place 1 baking sheet on the middle oven rack and 1 on the bottom. Bake for 1 hour or until set, switching sheets halfway through. Turn off heat; let cool in the oven 8 hours or overnight. Pavlovas will be crisp on the bottom.

Step 5

Combine fruit mixture and remaining 2 teaspoons sugar in a bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Top each meringue with 1/2 tablespoon yogurt, then fruit. Serve immediately.

