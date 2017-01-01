- Calories per serving 295
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 64mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 337mg
- Calcium per serving 141mg
Denis Leary's Zesty Baked Chicken Wings
Yunhee Kim
Marinate: 1–4 hours; Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 35 minutes.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 8 ingredients (through lemon zest) in a large bowl, and whisk until combined. Pour over wings, transfer to a zip-top plastic bag, and marinate in the refrigerator for 1–4 hours.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 3
Line a baking pan with foil. Spray foil with cooking spray; set aside.
Step 4
Mix together Parmesan, parsley, and breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. Coat wings in breadcrumb mixture. Place on prepared pan.
Step 5
Bake on lowest oven rack for 20 minutes, then turn and cook for 10 more minutes.
Step 6
While wings are baking, combine dip ingredients in a small bowl. Serve the wings with the dip.