Spanish Shrimp and Farfalle

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
13 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Farfalle pasta and shrimp come together with an orange sauce to create an easy and satisfying meal.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked farfalle
  • 1 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice, plus 1 teaspoon zest
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 4 plum tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/2 cup pimiento-stuffed olives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 417
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 168mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 870mg
  • Calcium per serving 84mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook farfalle according to package directions; drain.

Step 2

Toss shrimp with cumin, salt, and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook until pink, about 2 minutes per side; remove from skillet.

Step 3

Heat remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil in skillet. Add onion, thyme, and cinnamon; cook until onions are soft, about 4 minutes. Increase heat to high and add orange juice, vinegar, tomatoes, and olives; cook until thickened, about 4 minutes. Add shrimp and remove from heat. Toss with farfalle and orange zest, and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up