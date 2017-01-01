Noodles With Duck Breast, Edamame, and Dried Cherries
Duck breast served over noodles with edamame and dried cherries sounds fancy but is actually super fast and easy. It's so impressive that your guests will never know.
How to Make It
Cook noodles according to package directions. When 3 minutes of cooking time remain, add edamame and finish cooking. Drain.
Cut duck into 1/2-inch cubes; toss with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and add duck in a single layer. Cook until browned on both sides; about 3 minutes per side. Add cherries to skillet; cook 1 minute, then transfer duck and cherries to a bowl.
Add wine, broth, rosemary, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper to skillet; boil, stirring to scrape browned bits from pan until liquid is reduced by half and no longer tastes of "raw" wine, about 4 minutes. Swirl in butter; toss with duck and noodles.