Campanelle With Roasted Grapes and Feta

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Liven up this pasta dish by tossing in roasted grapes and feta. Not only will you have a filling meal, the grapes will help with indigestion and fatigue. Double the health benefits of grapes by using white wine in the simple pasta sauce.  Prep: 6 minutes; Cook: 17 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 8 ounces uncooked campanelle (bellflower-shaped pasta) or farfalle
  • 3 cups seedless grapes (any combination of red, green, and black)
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/2 cup less-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 323
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 456mg
  • Calcium per serving 147mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Step 2

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

Step 3

Toss grapes with 1 teaspoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place on baking sheet. Roast 5–7 minutes, or until first few grapes begin to split. Remove from oven and let stand.

Step 4

Heat remaining olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and thyme; cook until onion is softened, about 4 minutes. Pour in broth and wine; boil 5–6 minutes, or until sauce is amber-colored and no longer tastes of "raw" wine.

Step 5

Combine pasta and sauce; toss with grapes and feta.

