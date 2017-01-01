- Calories per serving 323
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 22mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 456mg
- Calcium per serving 147mg
Campanelle With Roasted Grapes and Feta
Liven up this pasta dish by tossing in roasted grapes and feta. Not only will you have a filling meal, the grapes will help with indigestion and fatigue. Double the health benefits of grapes by using white wine in the simple pasta sauce. Prep: 6 minutes; Cook: 17 minutes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
Toss grapes with 1 teaspoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place on baking sheet. Roast 5–7 minutes, or until first few grapes begin to split. Remove from oven and let stand.
Heat remaining olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and thyme; cook until onion is softened, about 4 minutes. Pour in broth and wine; boil 5–6 minutes, or until sauce is amber-colored and no longer tastes of "raw" wine.
Combine pasta and sauce; toss with grapes and feta.