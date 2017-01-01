Butternut Squash Risotto

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
32 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Give a traditional risotto recipe added flavor by stirring cubed butternut squash into the rice mixture.

This recipe is winter squash at its best. A delicate blend of sage and pepper complement the buttery olive oil to make a rich dish with half the sodium as traditional risotto. Plus the salty pecorino–Romano cheese gives this low-cholesterol dish a perfect finish.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 1/2 cups cubed, peeled butternut squash (about 2 pounds)
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage, plus more for garnish (optional)
  • 7 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 finely chopped onion
  • 1 1/2 cups Arborio rice or other short-grain rice
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese or pecorino Romano cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 407
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 63g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 124mg
  • Calcium per serving 92mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add the squash. Cook until tender, 5–7 minutes. Add sea salt, pepper, and sage. Set aside until ready to finish the risotto. Bring 5 cups of broth to boil in a saucepan; reduce to a simmer. Save remaining 2 cups.

Step 2

Step Heat 1 tablespoon each butter and olive oil in a heavy 4–5 quart sauté pan over medium heat. Add onion; sauté for about 2 minutes, or until translucent. Add rice to mixture and stir until all grains are coated.

Step 3

Step Using a ladle, start adding simmering broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring continuously. Allow each addition to be fully absorbed before adding more. This will take about 20–25 minutes. The rice will be slightly al dente. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and place away from direct heat until ready to finish.

Step 4

Step About 5 minutes before serving, bring remaining 2 cups broth to a simmer. Warm squash on the stove. Heat rice mixture over medium heat. Immediately start adding simmering broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring until soft and fairly loose. Most of the broth should have evaporated, but it shouldn't be dry (you may not need all 2 cups). The rice should be soft, not mushy. If too dry, add a bit more hot broth. Stir in squash; taste for seasoning. Serve in shallow bowls. Sprinkle Parmigiano-Reggiano on top. Garnish with more sage, if desired, and serve immediately.

