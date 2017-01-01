- Calories per serving 145
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 94mg
- Calcium per serving 69mg
White Bean and Roasted Garlic Dip
Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 60 minutes.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°.
Cut the top third of garlic heads off so tops of cloves are exposed. Place heads, unpeeled, in ovenproof dish and drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Cover with aluminum foil; bake 30 minutes.
Uncover and bake until the garlic cloves are soft and golden brown, another 30–40 minutes. (Make ahead and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.)
In a food processor, combine the beans, roasted garlic, remaining 3 tablespoons oil, and lemon juice and process until smooth. Add the salt and white pepper. This will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
To serve, transfer to a bowl, garnish with the parsley leaves, and serve with vegetables.