White Bean and Roasted Garlic Dip

The Food You Crave
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Ellie Krieger
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 60 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 whole garlic heads
  • 2 (16-ounce) cans canellini beans or other white beans
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 145
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 94mg
  • Calcium per serving 69mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 375°.

Step 2

Cut the top third of garlic heads off so tops of cloves are exposed. Place heads, unpeeled, in ovenproof dish and drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Cover with aluminum foil; bake 30 minutes.

Step 3

Uncover and bake until the garlic cloves are soft and golden brown, another 30–40 minutes. (Make ahead and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.)

Step 4

In a food processor, combine the beans, roasted garlic, remaining 3 tablespoons oil, and lemon juice and process until smooth. Add the salt and white pepper. This will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Step 5

To serve, transfer to a bowl, garnish with the parsley leaves, and serve with vegetables.

