- Calories per serving 310
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 163mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Curried Rice Salad
Yunhee Kim
Turn microwave brown rice into a hearty salad by adding almonds, raisins, grapes, celery, and curry powder.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325°. Place almonds in even layer on baking sheet. Toast until lightly golden, 5–7 minutes. Cool.
Step 2
Microwave the rice according to package directions. Combine hot rice and next 4 ingredients (through scallions) in a large bowl.
Step 3
In a separate bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients. Toss rice salad with curry mixture until well seasoned. Stir in toasted almonds and serve.