Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine shrimp, beans, scallions, and avocado. Season with pepper. In a separate bowl, stir together the salsa, cilantro, and lime juice. Toss shrimp mixture with 1/4 cup salsa mixture.

Step 2 Arrange tortillas on a microwave-safe plate in batches of Place a damp paper towel over the tortillas and microwave at HIGH for 30 seconds.