Hoisin Chicken With Soba Noodles

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Step 2 Place the chicken on a microwave-safe plate and cover with a paper towel. Microwave at HIGH for 2 minutes or until heated through.

Step 3 Add soba noodles to boiling water and cook for 5 minutes; drain well.

Step 4 Whisk together the next 4 ingredients (through mustard). Add the chicken, carrots, and scallions to the sauce mixture.