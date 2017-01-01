Hoisin Chicken With Soba Noodles

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 4 ounces chicken and 1/4 of the cooked noodles)
Laura Martin Zapalowski
March 2016

Prep: 3 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes. Get your water boiling faster by filling your pot with hot water.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound frozen, fully-cooked grilled chicken breast strips (such as Perdue)
  • 8 ounces soba noodles
  • 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha (hot chile sauce, such as Huy Fong)
  • 1 teaspoon spicy hot mustard
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded carrots
  • 1/2 cup diagonally sliced scallions
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped, unsalted, dry roasted peanuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 512
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 50g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 60g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 97mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 809mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Step 2

Place the chicken on a microwave-safe plate and cover with a paper towel. Microwave at HIGH for 2 minutes or until heated through.

Step 3

Add soba noodles to boiling water and cook for 5 minutes; drain well.

Step 4

Whisk together the next 4 ingredients (through mustard). Add the chicken, carrots, and scallions to the sauce mixture.

Step 5

Toss the hoisin-chicken mixture with the noodles until well coated. Divide noodles and chicken among 4 plates; sprinkle peanuts on top.

