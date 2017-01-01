Mixed Greens with Goat Cheese

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
9 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 ounce greens, 1/4 apple, 2 cheese medallions)
Jaime Harder
March 2016

Dredging goat cheese in a breadcrumb mixture and baking creates a wonderful crust with a warm melted center. Perfect way to spruce up your salad greens!

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons lemon zest (about 1 lemon)
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (6-ounce) package goat cheese, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
  • 6 ounces gourmet salad greens
  • 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced apples, such as Granny Smith (about 1/2 pound)
  • 6 pieces rosemary flatbread

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 287
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 551mg
  • Calcium per serving 117mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°. Combine breadcrumbs and next 5 ingredients in a shallow pan. Place 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a small dish and brush each goat cheese slice with oil. Dredge each slice in breadcrumb mixture, and place on a baking sheet, leaving 1/2 inch between slices.

Step 2

Bake for 8–10 minutes. Remove from oven. While the cheese is baking, toss greens with vinegar, apple slices, and remaining teaspoon olive oil in a large salad bowl.

Step 3

Transfer to 6 salad plates. Top each plate of salad greens and apples with 2 goat cheese medallions. Serve with flatbread while cheese is warm.

