Mixed Greens with Goat Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°. Combine breadcrumbs and next 5 ingredients in a shallow pan. Place 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a small dish and brush each goat cheese slice with oil. Dredge each slice in breadcrumb mixture, and place on a baking sheet, leaving 1/2 inch between slices.

Step 2 Bake for 8–10 minutes. Remove from oven. While the cheese is baking, toss greens with vinegar, apple slices, and remaining teaspoon olive oil in a large salad bowl.