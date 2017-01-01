- Calories per serving 287
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 22mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 551mg
- Calcium per serving 117mg
Mixed Greens with Goat Cheese
Yunhee Kim
Dredging goat cheese in a breadcrumb mixture and baking creates a wonderful crust with a warm melted center. Perfect way to spruce up your salad greens!
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°. Combine breadcrumbs and next 5 ingredients in a shallow pan. Place 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a small dish and brush each goat cheese slice with oil. Dredge each slice in breadcrumb mixture, and place on a baking sheet, leaving 1/2 inch between slices.
Step 2
Bake for 8–10 minutes. Remove from oven. While the cheese is baking, toss greens with vinegar, apple slices, and remaining teaspoon olive oil in a large salad bowl.
Step 3
Transfer to 6 salad plates. Top each plate of salad greens and apples with 2 goat cheese medallions. Serve with flatbread while cheese is warm.