- Calories per serving 91
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 0.5mg
- Sodium per serving 52mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Oatmeal-Date-Chocolate Cookies
Martha Grace Gray
My recipe for Oatmeal-Date-Chocolate Cookies gives you the cholesterol-lowering benefits of oats and fiber-packed dates. Enjoy with a glass of cold soymilk and dunk away without guilt.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350º. Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat and add brown sugar. Stir until smooth. In a medium bowl, combine all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, oats, and salt. Combine the butter mixture with the dry ingredients, and add egg, vanilla, and chopped dates. Fold in bittersweet chocolate. Mix well and spoon mixture by tablespoon-fulls out onto lightly greased (or silicone baking mat-covered) baking sheets. Bake for 12 minutes, until tops are dry to the touch.