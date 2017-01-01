Broiled Salmon With Orzo

Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and about 2/3 cup orzo)
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes. You'll need 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil for the orzo.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces uncooked orzo (rice-shaped pasta)
  • 1 cup frozen green peas
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless salmon fillets
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat Italian salad dressing
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup), divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 347
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 72mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 360mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Cook orzo in a medium saucepan according to package directions, omitting salt and stirring in peas after 7 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, place salmon on a foil-lined baking sheet and season with salt, to taste. Spread the salad dressing evenly over the salmon. Broil 4 inches from heat source 6–8 minutes or until opaque in center. Sprinkle half of the scallions over the salmon.

Step 4

Drain orzo and peas; return to same saucepan. Stir in oil and remaining scallions, and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, both to taste; serve with salmon.

