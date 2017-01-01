Broiled Salmon With Orzo

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat broiler.

Step 2 Cook orzo in a medium saucepan according to package directions, omitting salt and stirring in peas after 7 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, place salmon on a foil-lined baking sheet and season with salt, to taste. Spread the salad dressing evenly over the salmon. Broil 4 inches from heat source 6–8 minutes or until opaque in center. Sprinkle half of the scallions over the salmon.