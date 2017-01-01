Pan-Seared Steaks With Mushrooms

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add broccoli rabe and 1 tablespoon water. Cover; cook 8 minutes, until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Set aside and keep warm.

Step 2

Meanwhile, sprinkle salt and freshly ground black pepper, both to taste, on steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat until hot. Add steaks; cook 3 minutes per side for medium-rare, or longer for desired doneness. Using a meat thermometer, check that meat has reached an internal temperature of 145º. Transfer steaks to a serving plate; keep warm.