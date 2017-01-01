Apricot-Glazed Pork Chops With Honey-Mustard Carrots

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chop, scant 1 tablespoon glaze, and 2/3 cup carrots)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This easy 5-ingredient pork chop supper features pork chops glazed with a mixture of apricot preserves and fresh ginger.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 (16-ounce) bag crinkle-cut carrot coins
  • 4 (4-ounce) boneless center-cut loin pork chops (about 1/2-inch thick)
  • 1/4 cup apricot preserves
  • 2 teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons honey mustard

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 209
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 46mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 333mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place carrots in a medium saucepan; cover with water. Place over high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 6–7 minutes or until tender.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat until hot. Meanwhile, sprinkle salt and freshly ground black pepper, both to taste, over pork chops. Add chops to preheated skillet, and cook them 4 minutes per side, or until barely pink in the center. Combine preserves and ginger; add to skillet with chops. Cook until preserves are bubbly and hot, turning chops once to coat with glaze.

Step 3

Reserve 2 tablespoons of the carrot cooking liquid. Drain carrots; return to same saucepan and toss with honey mustard. Add reserved cooking liquid and mix well; season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, both to taste. Serve carrots alongside chops.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up