- Calories per serving 209
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 46mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 333mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Apricot-Glazed Pork Chops With Honey-Mustard Carrots
This easy 5-ingredient pork chop supper features pork chops glazed with a mixture of apricot preserves and fresh ginger.
How to Make It
Place carrots in a medium saucepan; cover with water. Place over high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 6–7 minutes or until tender.
Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat until hot. Meanwhile, sprinkle salt and freshly ground black pepper, both to taste, over pork chops. Add chops to preheated skillet, and cook them 4 minutes per side, or until barely pink in the center. Combine preserves and ginger; add to skillet with chops. Cook until preserves are bubbly and hot, turning chops once to coat with glaze.
Reserve 2 tablespoons of the carrot cooking liquid. Drain carrots; return to same saucepan and toss with honey mustard. Add reserved cooking liquid and mix well; season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, both to taste. Serve carrots alongside chops.