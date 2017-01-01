Chicken Caesar Salad

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 salad and 2 breadsticks)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This super-easy Chicken Caesar Salad  has only 5 ingredient and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon reduced-fat Caesar salad dressing, divided
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 10 cup torn romaine lettuce
  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan
  • 8 crisp breadsticks

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 290
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 78mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 602mg
  • Calcium per serving 113mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Brush 1 tablespoon dressing on both sides of chicken; season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, both to taste. Coat nonstick grill pan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 4–5 minutes per side.

Step 2

Toss lettuce with remaining dressing; arrange on 4 plates. Slice chicken; arrange on salads. Top with cheese; serve with 2 breadsticks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up