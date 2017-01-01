Spicy Hot Chocolate

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 6 ounces)
Jesús González of Rancho La Puerta
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes. This is a delicious way to end any meal or just warm up on a cold night. Rancho La Puerta's Chef Jesús González uses cooked butternut squash (make sure it's very well cooked) to lighten this hot chocolate. Cooked sweet potato works well, too.

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup mashed cooked butternut squash
  • 3.5 ounces Ibarra Mexican chocolate
  • 2.6 ounces semisweet chocolate
  • 2 1/2 cups 1% low-fat milk, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 182
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 48mg
  • Calcium per serving 142mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place squash and 1/2 cup of milk in blender; process until smooth.

Step 2

Combine remaining milk and ingredients in the top of a double boiler. Cook over simmering water until chocolate is melted and creamy, stirring constantly with a whisk. Remove from heat; add squash, stirring until smooth.

