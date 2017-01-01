Chicken Soft Tacos with Black Eyed Peas

Yield
Makes 5 servings (serving size: 1 taco)
Jesse Frost of Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 55 minutes. Make this low-fat, fiber-packed meal from Chef Jesse Frost on busy weeknights or anytime you want an easy, flavorful meal.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 (16-ounce) can black-eyed peas or black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/8 teaspoon chili pepper flakes
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano, divided
  • 10 ounce skinless boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable broth
  • 5 whole wheat tortillas
  • 10 cup shredded romaine lettuce (about 8 ounces)
  • 3 chopped tomatoes (about 14 ounces)
  • 1 chopped red onion (about 4 ounces)
  • 3 tablespoons (1 ounce) shredded Cotija cheese or low-fat mozzarella

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 293
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 331mg
  • Calcium per serving 120mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place peas or beans in a medium saucepan with 3 cups of water and chili flakes; bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes, or until beans are tender. Remove from heat, and cool slightly, retaining cooking liquid.

Step 2

Place bean mixture in a blender; pulse until beans are crushed but not pureed. Stir in cumin and 1 teaspoon of oregano. Transfer to bowl and set aside.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 4

Place chicken breasts in a heatproof skillet. Drizzle lemon juice and broth over chicken. Sprinkle with remaining oregano. Cover pan and bake at 350° for 30 to 35 minutes, or until juices run clear. Cool slightly; cut into thin strips or shred by hand.

Step 5

Turn oven down to 200°. Wrap tortillas with foil and place on baking sheet; bake for 15 minutes, or until warm and steamy.

Step 6

Assemble tacos: Spread each tortilla with black eyed pea puree, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and diced onion. Add strips of chicken, sprinkle with cheese, and serve.

