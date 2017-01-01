Pesto Linguine With Lemon

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Jesús González of Rancho La Puerta
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. This antioxidant-rich, veggie-packed recipe helps you meet your daily quota, and with 8 grams of fiber, it will keep you satisfied for hours.

Ingredients

  • Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
  • 1 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes, packed without oil
  • 4 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1/4 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 16 ounces uncooked linguine
  • Vegetable Medley
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 medium chopped onion
  • 2 cups diced oyster mushroom caps, (about 6 ounces)
  • 1 medium (1/4x1/4-inch) julienne-cut red bell pepper
  • 3/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
  • 3 cups trimmed arugula
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 2 cups chopped tomato

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 511
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 74g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 312mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine pesto ingredients (through olive oil) in a blender or food processor until smooth.

Step 2

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. While the pasta cooks, prepare the vegetable medley.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add garlic and onion; sauté 2-3 minutes, or until onion is translucent. Add mushrooms and pepper; continue cooking for 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add basil, arugula, wine, and tomatoes; continue cooking 4-5 minutes.

Step 4

Combine pesto with vegetable medley; then combine pesto-vegetable mixture with linguine.

Step 5

Divide pasta evenly among 6 plates.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up