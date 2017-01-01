- Calories per serving 224
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 643mg
- Calcium per serving 478mg
Ranch Quesadilla
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes. No one can resist warm melted cheese. And you don't have to with this healthy version of a traditional quesadilla. Serve with the guacamole for a hearty appetizer or light lunch.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. If using onions, sauté 3-5 minutes, or until soft and translucent. Add remaining vegetables. Continue cooking until all of the vegetables are soft.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Sprinkle 1/3 cup of cheese and 1/3 cup of vegetables evenly over each tortilla; fold in half. Place tortillas on baking sheet lightly coated with cooking spray. Bake for 10 minutes, or until cheese melts. Enjoy with your favorite salsa.
Variation: Add a tablespoon of cooked black or pinto beans to the vegetables in each quesadilla.