- Calories per serving 49
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 130mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Ranch Guacamole
Prep: 20 minutes. This recipe is legendary at the ranch. You get all the rich creaminess of the avocado but with much less fat and fewer calories. We promise you (and your picky kids) won't notice because the peas provide great body and texture.
How to Make It
Slightly thaw frozen peas at room temperature.
Place peas in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Set aside.
Mash avocado with a fork or potato masher in a medium bowl. Add in the lemon juice, tomato, onion, jalapeño, garlic, and cilantro. Season with sea salt and black pepper. Add prepared peas and mix well.
Cover tightly and refrigerate for several hours. Serve with an array of fresh vegetables such as bell pepper strips, jicama, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes.
Variation: You can also use steamed broccoli florets, asparagus tips, or edamame in place of the peas.