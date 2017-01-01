- Calories per serving 159
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Sugars per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 77mg
- Calcium per serving 120mg
Belly-Balance Smoothie
Photo: William Dickey; Styling: Margaret Dickey
Boost good bacteria with my homemade Belly-Balance Smoothie. It gives you an extra probiotic hit of yogurt.
Recipe by Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD
How to Make It
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve in a tall glass.