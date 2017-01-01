Penne With Greens

Step 3

Heat olive oil and garlic in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Tilt the skillet so the oil pools in 1 corner, hold over heat, and cook garlic until lightly browned. Add the jalapeño pepper and greens, and toss until greens are wilted, about 2 minutes. Add raisins, pine nuts, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add pasta to the skillet and toss another minute or until pasta is fully cooked and has absorbed the liquid from the greens. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with feta. Serve hot.