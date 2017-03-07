Winter Salad With Grilled Chicken, Citrus, and Walnuts

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 salad with 2 1/2 teaspoons dressing)
Jean Galton
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 2 blood or navel oranges
  • 1/2 English cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 2 tablespoons sherry or red wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1/2 pound romaine lettuce leaves
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 244
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 408mg
  • Calcium per serving 82mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Toast the walnuts in a small skillet over medium-high heat, stirring them frequently, about 2–3 minutes. Transfer the toasted walnuts to a bowl and set aside.

Step 2

Cut both ends off of each orange. Stand the fruit on a cutting board. With a sharp knife, cut the skin and white pith off of both oranges, starting from top and working toward the bottom. Holding the orange in your hand over a bowl, cut the sections from the orange between the membranes, letting the sections fall into the bowl. Squeeze the membrane to extract all of the juice; reserve orange juice. Remove the sections to a medium bowl.

Step 3

Place the cucumbers in a small bowl and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 4

Transfer 1 tablespoon of the orange juice to a small bowl. Add the vinegar, olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Whisk well to combine. Transfer the mixture to a small pitcher for serving. Set aside.

Step 5

Lightly spray the chicken breasts with olive oil spray and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Preheat a grill pan on high heat for 1 minute. Grill the chicken until cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken breasts to a cutting board, let them stand 5 minutes, then cut each into slices on the diagonal.

Step 6

Divide the romaine lettuce leaves among 4 plates; top each with equal amounts of the cucumber slices and orange segments. Add 4 ounces chicken, and 1 1/2 teaspoons walnuts to each plate. Sprinkle each with chives and serve immediately, with the dressing served on the side.

