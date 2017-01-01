Salmon With Lemon-Mint Crust

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
9 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1/2 cup spinach, about 4 ounces salmo)
Jean Galton
March 2016

Serve salmon with a crunchy lemon-mint crust over wilted greens.

Ingredients

  • 1 small lemon
  • 1 1/4 pounds salmon fillet, preferably wild
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 6 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 slice whole-wheat or multigrain bread
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh mint or 1/2 teaspoon dried mint flakes
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/16 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 16 ounces prewashed baby spinach

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 364
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 90mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 495mg
  • Calcium per serving 118mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°. Zest lemon. Transfer the zest to a food processor. Cut lemon into 4 wedges; set aside. Sprinkle salmon with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2

Coarsely chop 1 garlic clove and add it to the food processor. Thinly slice remaining garlic and set it aside.

Step 3

Tear the bread into chunks and add to the food processor along with mint, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Process until coarse crumbs form and transfer to a small bowl. Stir in 1 teaspoon oil and set aside.

Step 4

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon, skin-side up. Cook 3 minutes. Turn fish with spatula, pat crumbs over the surface, and transfer pan to the oven. Roast 5 minutes.

Step 5

While salmon cooks, heat remaining tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic and red pepper flakes. Sauté 1 minute, until garlic is lightly browned. Add spinach. Stir just until wilted, season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and toss. Divide among 4 dishes. Divide salmon into 4 portions; place fish on spinach. Serve with lemon wedges.

