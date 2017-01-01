Decorated Sugar Cookies

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
Makes 24 (3-inch) cookies or about 10 (5-inch) cookies (serving size: 1 (3-inch) cookie)
Rose Levy Berenbaum
March 2016

Start with a basic sugar cookie dough to make these holiday cookies and top with icing and your choice of colorful sugar sprinkles.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons flour

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 69
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 54mg
  • Calcium per serving 3mg

How to Make It

Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, adding 3 tablespoons additional flour at step Roll dough into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Remove the dough from the fridge and place it between 2 large pieces of plastic wrap. Roll out to between 1/8- and 1/4-inch thick. Cut into desired shapes, place on cookie sheets, and bake for 11 minutes, or until golden around edges. Let the cookies cool completely before decorating.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up