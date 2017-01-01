- Calories per serving 87
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 46mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Linzer Thumbprints
These cute little thumbprint cookies are filled with raspberry jam and go perfectly with a cup of hot tea. Beware...They are so good you can’t have just one.
How to Make It
Toast the hazelnuts in a 350º oven for 6–7 minutes, until fragrant.
Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, combining 1/4 cup flour and 1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts in food processor at step 2; pulse 20 times or until the nuts are finely chopped. Transfer mixture to a bowl; add remaining flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, and salt. Stir to combine. At step 3 of basic-cookie recipe (with egg white and vanilla), add fresh lemon juice. Scrape dough into a medium bowl. Place 1/4 cup finely chopped hazelnuts in a small bowl. Roll 1 tablespoon of the dough into a ball. Gently roll the dough in chopped nuts. Place 2 inches apart on 2 baking sheets lightly coated with cooking spray. Make an indentation in center of each cookie, going almost to the bottom. Using raspberry jam, fill each indentation with about 1/4 teaspoon.
Follow baking instructions for basic cookie. Store for 2 weeks at room temperature, or several months in the freezer.