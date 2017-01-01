Lemon Bars

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, adding lemon zest at the end of step 3 (with egg white and vanilla). Press dough evenly into the bottom of a pan with a spatula, pressing down at the edges so dough doesn't form a rim after baking. Freeze dough for 15 minutes. Prick holes all over to keep it flat during baking. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Step 2 While cookie is baking, prepare lemon curd. Have ready a strainer, suspended over a medium bowl. In a heavy saucepan, stir together egg yolks and 3/4 cup sugar until well blended. Stir in butter, fresh lemon juice, and salt. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly and scraping sides of pan, until thickened—don't let it come to a boil, or it will curdle. When steam appears, remove the pan briefly from heat, stirring constantly to keep mixture from boiling. When the curd has thickened, about 5 minutes, pour into strainer. Press with a spatula until only the coarse residue remains in the strainer; discard residue.